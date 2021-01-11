Alcohol Possibly to Blame for Deadly Crash West of Cheyenne
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says alcohol may have contributed to a deadly crash west of Cheyenne early Thursday morning.
Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened "around three something in the morning" near milepost 21 on Happy Jack Road.
Beck says 21-year-old Laramie resident Jacob R. Harrold was driving eastbound when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went off the road and hit a rock embankment.
Neither Harrold nor his passenger, 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Annalyssa Warner, were buckled up and both died at the scene.
"I don't know if there was a relationship between the driver and passenger or what," said Beck.
Harrold and Warner are the fifth and sixth people to die on Wyoming's highways this year.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app