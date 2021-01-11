Alcohol Possibly to Blame for Deadly Crash West of Cheyenne

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says alcohol may have contributed to a deadly crash west of Cheyenne early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened "around three something in the morning" near milepost 21 on Happy Jack Road.

Beck says 21-year-old Laramie resident Jacob R. Harrold was driving eastbound when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went off the road and hit a rock embankment.

Neither Harrold nor his passenger, 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Annalyssa Warner, were buckled up and both died at the scene.

"I don't know if there was a relationship between the driver and passenger or what," said Beck.

Harrold and Warner are the fifth and sixth people to die on Wyoming's highways this year.