Wyoming Dept. of Health To Allow Long-Term Care Facility Visits

The Wyoming Department of Health issued guidance to allow visitors at long-term care facilities with some caveats as restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to lift.

According to a news release on Tuesday, visits will have to occur in designated outdoor spaces, visitors will be limited to two people at a time and visitors will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness.

Additionally, a staff member trained in patient safety and infection control measures must be with the resident at all times during the visit. Face masks will be required for all people during the visits.

“We recognize how challenging this pandemic has been for Wyoming’s aging population and their families,” Governor Mark Gordon said in the news release. “Isolation can be debilitating for our seniors. I’m glad we are able to take this step to make in-person visits possible in a safe manner.”

It will be up to individual long-term care facilities to allow, or not allow, visitors. Individual facilities are encouraged to consider local conditions when making that decision.