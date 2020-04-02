The Wyoming Department of Education on Thursday approved the Adapted Learning Plans for all 48 school districts, according to a news release.

However, the department did not say how long it expected the schools to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The department asked each district to submit a unique plan by April 6 to lay out its strategy to continue to educate students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or else lose state funding.

"I am impressed by the agility of Wyoming school districts to create learning plans designed to meet the needs of all students in this COVID-19 environment," Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in the news release.

The department and the school districts worked for three weeks so the 20,000 staff in the districts can teach the 90,000 students in the state, Balow said.

The Adapted Learning Plans include strategies to deliver virtual lessons, hard copy packets of assignments, phone calls, emails, and limited in-person instruction.

They provide details for attendance, student progress, staff utilization, parent and community engagement, compliance with special education law, considerations for graduating seniors and student privacy.

The districts also have been able to feed students with the assistance of the Department of Education's school nutrition team, Balow said.

"Families’ lives have been significantly disrupted by this pandemic, and schools are stepping up to provide support and stability for students," she said.

To access the contents of a particular school district plan, contact the school district directly.