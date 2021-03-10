Wyoming Department of Corrections Announces New Deputy Director

The Wyoming Department of Corrections recently announced a new Deputy Director of the facility, Heather Babbitt.

Per a news release, Deputy Director Babbitt brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise to the Department of Corrections. Babbitt previously worked as the Deputy Administrator of the Behavioral Health Division for the Wyoming Department of Health. She held that position for four years, and she brings with 26 years of experience in State Government work.

Throughout her career, Babbitt has served as Senior Administrator of the Aging Division at the Department of Health, Administrator for Economic Assistance Division for the Wyoming Department of Family Services, a Drug Court Coordinator for the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Division at the Department of Health, the Deputy Administrator for the Support Services Division at the Department of Corrections, as well as a Program Manager and Case Manager at the Department of Family Services.

Babbitt has a vast education as well. She has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Wyoming, as well as a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Child and Family Studies from UW.

“The Wyoming Department of Corrections has a long history of excellence and I am humbled and honored to have been selected to be the Deputy Director,” Deputy Director Babbitt stated. “I am excited to bring my experience with Wyoming human services programs to the WDOC and make a meaningful contribution to the mission and goals of the department.”

Deputy Director Babbitt will start with the Wyoming Department of Corrections on March 22, 2021.

“I am both honored and privileged to have Deputy Director Babbitt join our executive team,” DOC Director Shannon offered. “Her energy and experience with the health and human services will assist this organization during these difficult times.”