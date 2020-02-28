Wyoming Death Penalty Case Appealed to US Supreme Court
CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — The only man currently facing potential execution in Wyoming has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Seventy-five-year-old Dale Wayne Eaton argues lower courts didn't property determine his mental competency.
Jurors in 2004 found Eaton guilty of charges including premeditated first-degree murder in the kidnapping, rape and slaying of 18-year-old Lisa Marie Kimmell in central Wyoming in 1988, a case that went unsolved for over a decade.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports a federal judge stayed Eaton's execution in 2014 but an appeals court ruled in 2019 that prosecutors could again pursue death for Eaton.
