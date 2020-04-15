Wyoming Confirms Second Coronavirus-Related Death

An older Laramie County man is the second Wyomingite to die of the novel coronavirus, according to state health officials.

“Unfortunately, we have seen this disease touch another Wyoming family in the worst way,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health.

Laboratory testing had confirmed the presence of the coronavirus in the man, and he had been hospitalized before his death.

Wyoming's first virus-related death, an older man in Johnson County, was reported Monday.

“While anyone can get sick and has a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, we do know those who are aged 65 and older and people who have certain medical conditions are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” Harrist said.

The state has confirmed 287 cases so far, and 105 probable cases have been identified statewide. Officials say 164 people have recovered from the virus, which has been identified in patients living in 21 of the state's 23 counties.

“Because anyone who is sick can pass COVID-19 on to others, it is critical that everyone do their part to help reduce the spread of this disease,” Harrist added. “Wyoming must take this threat seriously.”

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The state health department recommends the following:

Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home as much as possible.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.

Additional information about the virus from the Wyoming Department of Health is available here.

