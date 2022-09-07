Wyoming Community Service Providers hosting Direct Support Professional of the Year Banquet
Wyoming Community Service Providers (WCSP) is proud to host their statewide recognition banquet honoring Wyoming nominees who positively impact the lives of people every day.
The banquet will be held on September 12th at Occasions by Cory at 6pm.
WCSP will also recognize a Case Manager of the year for their role in supporting people to live their best lives.
The second week of September is nationally recognized as Direct Support Professional (DSP) recognition week. DSP’s are the lifeline essential workers who support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injury so they can live safely, happily, and productively in their communities.
Since the deinstitutionalization movement of the 1970’s, the duties of the DSP has evolved from that of a caretaker or an attendant who merely provided coverage on a shift, to someone who is an integral part of a person’s life that provides comprehensive, person-centered support and shares a path toward a self-directed life for those with disabilities.
The evening will feature a welcome video from Joe Macbeth, Executive Director of the National Alliance of Direct Support Professionals.
There are 12 statewide nominees for Direct Support Professional of the year and 2 Case Managers nominated for Case manager of the year.
Nominees include:
Desirae Garcia, I-REACH 2, Casper
Lucille Miller, ARK Regional Services, Laramie
Cassie Adams, Community Entry Services, Riverton
Ashley Hansen, Magic City Enterprises, Cheyenne
Misha McCleery, Big HornEnterprises, Thermopolis
Misty Kimmel, Diversified Services, Inc. Torrington
Kathy Duran, Community Entry Services, Riverton
Tammy Baker, Nowcap Services, Casper
Morgan Jenkins, Lincoln Self Reliance, Evanston
Patty Paulsen, Black Horn Enterprises, Thermopolis
Shelby Oppie, Overture, Cheyenne
Pedro Encarmacio-Rivera, Overture, Cheyenne
Case Manager of the Year Nominees:
Emily Moore, Align Services, Laramie
Curran Quast, Align Services, Laramie