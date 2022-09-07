Wyoming Community Service Providers hosting Direct Support Professional of the Year Banquet

Wyoming Community Service Providers (WCSP) is proud to host their statewide recognition banquet honoring Wyoming nominees who positively impact the lives of people every day.

The banquet will be held on September 12th at Occasions by Cory at 6pm.

WCSP will also recognize a Case Manager of the year for their role in supporting people to live their best lives.

Get our free mobile app

The second week of September is nationally recognized as Direct Support Professional (DSP) recognition week. DSP’s are the lifeline essential workers who support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injury so they can live safely, happily, and productively in their communities.

Since the deinstitutionalization movement of the 1970’s, the duties of the DSP has evolved from that of a caretaker or an attendant who merely provided coverage on a shift, to someone who is an integral part of a person’s life that provides comprehensive, person-centered support and shares a path toward a self-directed life for those with disabilities.

.

The evening will feature a welcome video from Joe Macbeth, Executive Director of the National Alliance of Direct Support Professionals.

There are 12 statewide nominees for Direct Support Professional of the year and 2 Case Managers nominated for Case manager of the year.

Nominees include:

Desirae Garcia, I-REACH 2, Casper

Lucille Miller, ARK Regional Services, Laramie

Cassie Adams, Community Entry Services, Riverton

Ashley Hansen, Magic City Enterprises, Cheyenne

Misha McCleery, Big HornEnterprises, Thermopolis

Misty Kimmel, Diversified Services, Inc. Torrington

Kathy Duran, Community Entry Services, Riverton

Tammy Baker, Nowcap Services, Casper

Morgan Jenkins, Lincoln Self Reliance, Evanston

Patty Paulsen, Black Horn Enterprises, Thermopolis

Shelby Oppie, Overture, Cheyenne

Pedro Encarmacio-Rivera, Overture, Cheyenne

Case Manager of the Year Nominees:

Emily Moore, Align Services, Laramie

Curran Quast, Align Services, Laramie

September Casper Art Walk If the final Casper Art Walk had one theme this month, it would be this: art brings healing.