Occasions by Cory Awarded Four Separate 1st Place ‘Best of Wyoming’ Awards

This occasion calls for a celebration! Occasions by Cory, a local restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Casper, has won four separate 1st Place 'Best of Wyoming' Awards from the Casper Star Tribune.

Every year, the Star Tribune allows the community to vote on a variety of topics involving local businesses. From Best Hairdresser, to Best Pizza, Best Coffee Shop, Best Hospital, Best Dance Studio, and more!

People can also vote for Best Caterer, Best Wedding Venue, Best Event Coordinator, and Best Wedding Services.

Well, people did vote and Occasions by Cory won 1st place in all four categories.

"Wyoming is such an amazing place to live and do business and it means the world to me that the community as a whole has recognized the hard work that my team and I put in at Occasions by Cory and Cory's Eatery," owner Cory Poulos told K2 Radio News. "We are so fortunate to be able to witness and take part in countless milestone events that families and businesses alike are entrusting us with and we do not take that lightly."

These awards are distinctions of the highest order, especially considering the fact that, just a few short years ago, Occasions by Cory didn't even exist!

"I never imagined that my business would take flight the way that it has and I think it is a true testament to the willingness of the Casper and Wyoming communities to support small businesses and local entrepreneurs when they can truly see that they are putting in the work," Poulos said. "My team and I get up every day and work really hard to do our best for our clients, and I can speak for us all in saying that it is just truly an honor to be recognized for that work. We don't take a second of it for granted and are just so humbled and privileged to be able to do something that we love to do everyday."

It really is a team designation, and what a team it is!

Brian Benardis is the Director of Operations. Veronica Mundy is the Event Designer. Jennifer Lijewski is the Wedding Event Designer. Tanny Pattee is the Restaurant Manager. Tyler Clason is the Chef/Kitchen Manager. Virginia Rogers is the Sous Chef. Caitlin Dixon is the Marketing Manager. And the Catering Team is made up of Acacia Matthews, Harley Geiger, Serenity Johnson, Linda Keyser, Noah Beckner, Diana Steinberg, Landree Adams, Amanda Sewell, and Ben McDermott.

It's a small team, but they are, in fact, mighty. These awards are proof of that.

Whether it's a wedding, a birthday, a Christmas party, or something else entirely different, Occasions by Cory proves itself to be one of Casper's best events venue.

"We are here to ensure any occasion is memorable," their website states. "From happy hour to date-night, milestone birthdays, anniversary parties, weddings, and every occasion in betwee, OBC ensure delicious food is enjoyed and unforgettable memories are created."

Some of those memories can be made next Friday!

On Friday, October 7, Occasions by Cory is hosting 'Dinner & a Laugh,' a standup comedy show that will leave audience members spitting out their moderately expensive beverages,

Doors open at 6:00 pm, Dinner is served at 7:00 p.m., and the comedy show follows, featuring two extremely funny comedians.

Brad Wenzel is the headliner and, according to the event page, he is "most known for his non sequitur style of joke telling. His offbeat one-liners, dry delivery, and unassuming presence are what set him apart from other comedians. A product of the Detroit comedy scene and now residing in Los Angeles, Brad has made 3 stand-up appearances on CONAN. Brad’s debut album Sweet Nothings was released on Jack White’s label, Third Man Records and can be heard on Sirius XM. Other credits include: first place at the Great American Comedy Festival, “New Faces” at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival, and Bob & Tom."

Serving as the host and the feature comedian is Christie Buchele, "an accomplished standup comic from Denver, Colorado. Making a name for herself by sharing the heart-wrenching and hilariously raw realities of being a woman with a disability. Christie has been featured on Viceland’s, Flophouse; Hidden America with Jonah Ray; Laughs on Fox; First Look on NBC. Christie has performed on Limestone Comedy Festival in Bloomington, Denver's own High Plains Comedy Festival and 208 in Boise. She starred in and wrote for the Project DU film Scary Lucy which has won multiple awards at film festivals around the country."

These two comics know how to make people laugh, and that's exactly what they'll do.

More information on the event, and tickets, can be found at this website.

Dinner & A Laugh is just one example of the events that Occasions by Cory puts on, but it serves as a reminder that this restaurant/bar/venue is a true highlight of Downtown Casper.