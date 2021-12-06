The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the list of coaches that earned ‘Coach of the Year’ honors for the 2021-22 Fall Sports’ Season.

These coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet next July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. The selection of the ‘Coach of the Year’ honor is chosen by fellow WCA coaches.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the winners by sport and classification:

Cross Country:

2A Girls – Rex Hohnholt, Saratoga

3A Girls – Maggie Kirkham, Cody

4A Girls – Sean Wilde, Cheyenne Central

2A Boys – John Bernhisel, Rocky Mountain

3A Boys – Isaac Kiefer, Mountain View

4A Boys – Sean Wilde, Cheyenne Central

Assistant – no nominations were received for this award.

Golf:

2A Girls – Beau Garcia, Upton

3A Girls – Anthony Nichols, Wheatland

4A Girls – Kaelee Saner, Sheridan

2A Boys – Brandon Deromedi, Thermopolis

3A Boys – Lars Flanagan, Riverton

4A Boys – Ryan Allen, Jackson

Assistant – Meg Muth, Sheridan

Tennis:

Girls & Boys – Buddy Johnson, Kelly Walsh

Assistant – Anne Moore, Laramie

Girls’ Swimming & Diving:

3A – Shawna Morgan, Lander

4A – Tom Hudson, Laramie

Assistant – Tamara Bretting, Laramie

Volleyball:

1A – Kylie Richendifer, Kaycee

2A – Alli Nikont, Big Horn

3A – Brecia Hansen, Lyman

4A – Jill Stucky, Laramie

Assistant – Pam Hagar, Natrona County

Football:

1A-6 man – Jack Cobb, Little Snake River

1A-9 man – Tony Truempler, Shoshoni

2A – Dale Anderson, Lyman

3A – Matt McFadden, Cody

4A – Jeff Mowry, Sheridan

Assistants – Kevin Rizer, Sheridan, and a tie: Tony Yerkovich, Rock Springs/Max Mills, Shoshoni

Jr High/Middle School:

Audrey Logue, Lander

Todd Weber, Saratoga