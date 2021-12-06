Wyoming Coaches Association Fall Sports Coach of the Year Awards for 2021
The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the list of coaches that earned ‘Coach of the Year’ honors for the 2021-22 Fall Sports’ Season.
These coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet next July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. The selection of the ‘Coach of the Year’ honor is chosen by fellow WCA coaches.
Here are the winners by sport and classification:
Cross Country:
2A Girls – Rex Hohnholt, Saratoga
3A Girls – Maggie Kirkham, Cody
4A Girls – Sean Wilde, Cheyenne Central
2A Boys – John Bernhisel, Rocky Mountain
3A Boys – Isaac Kiefer, Mountain View
4A Boys – Sean Wilde, Cheyenne Central
Assistant – no nominations were received for this award.
Golf:
2A Girls – Beau Garcia, Upton
3A Girls – Anthony Nichols, Wheatland
4A Girls – Kaelee Saner, Sheridan
2A Boys – Brandon Deromedi, Thermopolis
3A Boys – Lars Flanagan, Riverton
4A Boys – Ryan Allen, Jackson
Assistant – Meg Muth, Sheridan
Tennis:
Girls & Boys – Buddy Johnson, Kelly Walsh
Assistant – Anne Moore, Laramie
Girls’ Swimming & Diving:
3A – Shawna Morgan, Lander
4A – Tom Hudson, Laramie
Assistant – Tamara Bretting, Laramie
Volleyball:
1A – Kylie Richendifer, Kaycee
2A – Alli Nikont, Big Horn
3A – Brecia Hansen, Lyman
4A – Jill Stucky, Laramie
Assistant – Pam Hagar, Natrona County
Football:
1A-6 man – Jack Cobb, Little Snake River
1A-9 man – Tony Truempler, Shoshoni
2A – Dale Anderson, Lyman
3A – Matt McFadden, Cody
4A – Jeff Mowry, Sheridan
Assistants – Kevin Rizer, Sheridan, and a tie: Tony Yerkovich, Rock Springs/Max Mills, Shoshoni
Jr High/Middle School:
Audrey Logue, Lander
Todd Weber, Saratoga