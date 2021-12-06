Wyoming Flags To Fly At Half-Staff In Honor Of Sen. Bob Dole
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the state's flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the late US Senator Bob Dole.
Dole died Sunday at the age of 98.
Flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on Thursday.
Gordon's order is in line with a presidential proclamation President Joe Biden issued following Dole's death:
As a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman like few in our history and a war hero among the greatest of the Greatest
Generation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as
President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of
the United States of America, that the flag of the United States
shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public
buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and
on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of
Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and
possessions until sunset on December 9, 2021. I also direct that the
flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all
United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other
facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval
vessels and stations.