Carlos Santana is coming to Casper.

As a part of his recently announced Blessings and Miracles Tour, Santana will play at the Ford Wyoming Center on April 6.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning December 10 at sinclairtix.com.

"On the 15-date run, Santana will perform high-energy passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond," a news release states. "The band (which features Santana's wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also perform songs from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release."

The tour begins in Kennewick, Washington and will also make stops in Boise, Eugene, Victoria, British Columbia, Missoula, Omaha and Kansas City.

Santana has performed for more than 50 years and got his start as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion performer.

He has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys. His 1999 work "Super Natural" garnered a record-breaking nine Grammys.