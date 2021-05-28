Public Meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease in Deer

Deer hunters and other interested persons are invited by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to a public meeting to discuss chronic wasting disease (CWD) management within the Laramie Mountains Herd Unit (Hunt Areas 59, 60, 64).

This herd unit has one of the highest prevalence rates of CWD in the state and any management actions taken will be done with public buy-in and participation, so assistance from the public is critically important.

For those in Laramie, the meeting will be held on June 15 at 6 pm at the WGFD Regional Office in Laramie.

For the other locations for public meetings, please follow the link here.