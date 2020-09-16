UW Has Committee to Conduct Search for Academic Affairs VP

A 24-member committee has been appointed to conduct a national search for the vice president for academic affairs at the University of Wyoming.

The objective is to have a new provost in place by July 1, 2021.

UW President Ed Seidel and College of Engineering and Applied Science Interim Dean Cameron Wright serve as co-chairs of the search committee.

The provost/vice president for academic affairs is the second-ranking leadership position at the university.