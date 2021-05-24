COTTONWOOD, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews spent the weekend searching for a man that went missing after a boating accident on the Salmon River in Idaho County.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, sometime before noon on May 22, the emergency crews were told of the boating accident near Demons Drop Rapids, upstream from the Pine Bar Recreation Area near Cottonwood. The sheriff's office said in a statement that David Andrew Spencer, 31, had been unaccounted for. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, but hadn't been wearing a life-vest when he went into the water.

Idaho County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said it planned a more extensive search on May 23, with help from the Idaho County Sheriff's Posse, Cottonwood Police Department, Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, along with jet boats and an aircraft.

