Wyoming And Cal Agree to Future Football Series

The Wyoming Cowboys added to their future football opponents with a home-and-home series with the University of California (Berkeley) on Tuesday.

The Cowboys will travel to Berkeley on Sept. 2, 2028, while Cal will come to Laramie on Sept. 8, 2029.

The only previous meeting between the two schools in football was the 1990 Copper Bowl in Tucson, AZ. The Golden Bears defeated UW, 17-15.

The 2028 road game against Cal will be the season opener. That same year, the Pokes will also play at Texas Tech, two weeks later, Sept. 16, 2028. The 2029 game is the only non-conference game on Wyoming’s schedule as of now.

All future football schedules are tentative and subject to change.

The Cowboys are coming off an 8-5 season and a victory in the Arizona Bowl in 2019.

Wyoming will play Weber State, Utah, Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State, and Utah State at home in 2020.

Spring football practice will begin on March 24, 2020.