Wyoming Advocates Hopeful About Pot Initiatives Despite Odds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Supporters of two new marijuana ballot petitions in Wyoming say they’re optimistic about getting pot questions before voters next year, especially with growing support from conservatives in the deep-red state.

Even so, they face daunting odds because of the difficulty of getting such initiatives on the ballot and failing to do so four years ago.

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming is among a dwindling number of states that haven’t approved marijuana in some form. Thirty-six states now allow medical marijuana, and 17 have approved recreational marijuana.

Organizers have submitted ballot initiative proposals to decriminalize marijuana and legalize medical marijuana. Voters haven’t approved a ballot initiative since 1992.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved