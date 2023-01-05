Wyoming 487 atop Shirley Rim Hwy Closed From Rest Area to Medicine Bow

"One of our plow drivers just sent this pic of WYO 487 atop Shirley Rim. The highway is currently closed from the rest area to Medicine Bow. The driver said the high winds are creating impassable drifts about as quickly as they can plow them" read a Facebook post from WYDOT District 2 around 12:40 p.m.

