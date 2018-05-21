WYO 130 and WYO 70 Open for Season

After working for several weeks to clear two seasonally closed roads, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has opened WYO 130 over the Snowy Range and WYO 70 over the Sierra Madre as of Monday, May 21.

Laramie and Saratoga crews have been working to clear the road on each side of the Snowy Range, clearing snow even as ice made for slow going. The freeze-thaw cycle created chunks of ice that WYDOT workers had to break up.

On WYO 70, Saratoga and Baggs crews worked to clear the road from their respective sides of the Sierra Madre. The road also needed to be repaired in some areas before it could be opened.

Even though WYO 130 and WYO 70 are open, travelers should be aware that the roads can closed at any time due to hazardous weather conditions. WYDOT is also warning travelers that current high country conditions can be wet with cold nights and all vehicles should watch for patches of frozen runoff before the morning sun dries the road surface.

Both roads opened ahead of schedule, as WYO 130 has a target opening date of Memorial Day weekend and WYO 70 has a target opening date of early June.