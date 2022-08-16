Wyoming Artists Invited to “Canvas on a Can” Contest

Snowy Mountain Brewery, located in Saratoga, WY, is looking for new label designs for the four varieties of beer the brewery currently cans and distributes throughout the state.

Get our free mobile app

"In an effort to enhance community spirit and have some fun," Snowy Mountain Brewery invites Wyoming artists to show off their skills in the "Canvas on a Can" contest, which kicked off on August 15. The submission deadline is October 1.

“Beer labels can showcase some of the most creative artwork. Some folks have been known to even choose the beer they purchase from the shelf based on the design of the beer label”, states Annie Wood, Brewery Operations Manager for Snowy Mountain Brewery.

“Likewise, Wyoming has some of the most interesting and creative artists around. So, when thinking of redesigning the craft beer labels, Snowy Mountain Brewery decided to turn to the professionals for inspiration, with the hopes of finding a design that fits our beers and the opportunity to showcase some of Wyoming’s incredible talent.”

“We can’t wait to see the creativity this inspires for the artwork on our cans. It is our hope that we will be able to replicate the process and feature different artists annually.”

Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, and focus on the theme of Snowy Mountain Brewery and/or each style of canned beer:

Aspen Alley Amber

Treasure Island IPA

Altitude of Apricot Wheat

White Buffalo Stout (White Stout)

For a complete list of rules, click here.

The art contest is open to any artist living in Wyoming. Prizes will include a $1,000.00 cash prize, Snowy Mountain Brewery canned beer for a year, and the opportunity to have the winning artwork on Snowy Mountain Brewery cans and merchandise that is promoted across Wyoming as well as online at www.SnowyMountainBrewery.com and the Saratoga Hot Springs Resort social media pages.

Snowy Mountain Brewery, based at the Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, will hold a complimentary reception for all artists who submit a design. The artist reception will feature Snowy Mountain craft beers and an inspired menu, as well as a gallery exhibition of the entries. It is scheduled to happen in November.

“We love the brew that we craft at Snowy Mountain Brewery and we are excited to see some designs that can tell a visual story about our beers and our brewery itself. We are looking for designs to grab your full attention,” states Cheena Parsons, General Manager of the Saratoga Hot Springs Resort.

One overall winner will be chosen. Final judging is happening on October 15. The rollout of new can designs is expected to happen in December.

“We hope this contest will instill a sense of community and Wyoming pride and also hope artists have a little fun along the way, ” states Kaylin Ledgerwood, Marketing Director for Saratoga Hot Springs Resort. “We can’t wait to see the creativity this inspires for the artwork on our cans. It is our hope that we will be able to replicate the process and feature different artists annually.”

Snowy Mountain Brewery Snowy Mountain Brewery loading...

Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed.