WYDOT Working To Keep COVID-19 Supplies Moving On Wyo. Highways

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says crews are working to ensure that supply routes in Wyoming remain open as a winter storm moves through the state.

WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said that if roads were to close, maintenance crews and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will work with officials to ensure COVID-19 related supplies still get through.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure these supplies get to their communities," Reiner said in a news release.

Health officials or suppliers needing assistance transporting COVID-19 related materials or supplies on a closed road are asked to contact Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch at 307-777-4321.