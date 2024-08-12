WYDOT to host public meeting on local STIP projects

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will host a public open house at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Casper WYDOT office, 900 Bryan Stock Trail, to discuss the State Transportation Improvement Program for Natrona County.

The purpose of the open house is to share how the department functions, from how it selects and finances projects to what’s on tap for the next six years within Natrona County, as well as the portions of Johnson, Fremont and Carbon counties that fall within WYDOT District 2.

The STIP is available online here.