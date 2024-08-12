WYDOT to host public meeting on local STIP projects
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will host a public open house at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Casper WYDOT office, 900 Bryan Stock Trail, to discuss the State Transportation Improvement Program for Natrona County.
The purpose of the open house is to share how the department functions, from how it selects and finances projects to what’s on tap for the next six years within Natrona County, as well as the portions of Johnson, Fremont and Carbon counties that fall within WYDOT District 2.
The STIP is available online here.
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.