WYDOT Closes Interstate 80 Between Rawlins and Laramie [UPDATED]

UPDATE:

WYDOT has reopened the previously-closed highways mentioned in this story.

======================================================

Original Story:

Winter weather forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close all lanes of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins on Tuesday.

As of 9:53 a.m. WYDOT said the estimated reopening time was unknown. The department later clarified that the closure was due to poor visibility in the Elk Mountain area.

Also closed, as is typical when I-80 is shut down between Laramie and Rawlins, was US 30/287 between WY 34 and I-80 at Walcott Junction. There was also no estimated reopening time for that highway.

For the latest road conditions and closure updates, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.