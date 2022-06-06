World Ballet Series – ‘Swan Lake’ Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center

The Ford Wyoming Center has announced that the World Ballet Series is bringing the most popular ballet of all time, Swan Lake, to Casper this September.

A part of the World Ballet Series, the Swan Lake will be performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most famous love story to life. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky's music.

The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic.

Tickets will be $92, $72, $62, and $48 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 10th, 2022, at 10:00 am.

WHEN: Thursday, September 29th, 2022 | 7:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center

COST: $48 - $92 (plus fees and taxes)

For more details, visit the Ford Wyoming Center website of follow them on Facebook.

