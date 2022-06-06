For 3 Exciting Days The Pony Express Will Re-Ride In Wyoming

It only lasted 18 months, but the Pony Express made an impact on history that is still strong today. The annual Pony Express Re-ride is underway and will be rolling through Wyoming this week.

The ride always either starts or ends in St. Joseph, MO and Sacramento, CA and in total cover 1,966 miles. This year the trek will begin in St. Joseph and end in Sacramento on June 16th.

The 10 day ride will go 24/7 and make it's way through 8 states.

Missouri

Kansas

Nebraska

Colorado

Wyoming

Utah

Nevada

California

There will be about 750 riders that will participate in the ride this year and 150-160 of those will be in Wyoming, with 7 ride captains in the state. For 56 hours the Wyoming riders will continue to complete the mission of carrying the 1,000 to 1,200 pieces of mail to the next rider at the Wyoming/ Utah state line.

If you're interested in following all of the riders along the trail and seeing when you'll have the chance to catch a glimpse of this historic ride, check out this interactive map. The map will give you the exact location of the rider and when they're expected to be at the next checkpoint.

When the riders take over here in Wyoming, this is what it will look like schedule wise.

(All times are estimated and depend on travel and ride)

Thursday June 9, 2022

Ride Captain: Stephanie Goulart

Lyman, NE @ 6pm

S. Torrington @ 7pm

Fort Laramie @ 9pm

Tank Farm Road @ 10pm

Guernsey @ 10:30pm

Wendover Road 11:30pm

Friday June 10, 2022

Cassa Rd & Highway 319 @1:30am

NEW RIDE Captain: Gynette King

Glendo @ A St. & Hwy 319 @ 4:00am

Douglas, SE of town @ 7:00am

NEW RIDE Captain: Joel Chamberlain

Inez Rd Exit 150 I-25 @ 8:30am

Glenrock at Highway 20 & Town Park Road @ 10:30am

NEW RIDE Captain: Deidra Homann

Sinclair Casper Refinery @ 12:30pm

National Historic Trails Center, Casper @ 1:20pm

Fort Caspar @ 1:50pm

Independence Rock (Ride by) @ 8:10pm

Martin’s Cove Road & West Oregon Trail @ 9:00pm

Saturday June 11, 2022

NEW RIDE Captain: Vannessa Powell

Jeffrey City @ D St. & Sweetwater Blvd. @ 2:00am

Sweetwater Station @ Hwy 789 & Sand Draw Rd (135) @ 4:00am

NEW RIDE Captain: Howard Schultz

Atlantic City on Main Street @ 8:00am

Farson @ Hwy 191 & 28 @ 2:00pm

Green River Crossing @ Hwy 28 @ 4:00pm

Granger on Spruce Street @ 5:30pm

NEW RIDE Captain: Kristine Hayduk

Uinta/Sweetwater County Line on Granger Road @ 6:00pm

Fort Bridger @ I-80 Loop & Ft. Bridger Rd. South @ 9:00pm

Sunday June 12, 2022

Wyoming/Utah State Line @ Wahsatch Road @ 2:00am

