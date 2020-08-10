Man Killed in Rollover Crash North of Rock Springs

A 96-year-old Idaho man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover north of Rock Springs Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. near milepost 49.9 on U.S. Highway 191, near Big Sandy Reservoir.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Stanley Kasper was headed north when he lost control of his SUV and rolled it multiple times.

Kasper was wearing his seat belt, but died at the scene.

The patrol says it's possible Kasper fell asleep or had a medical condition which caused him to crash.

