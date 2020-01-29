Woman Seeks Pardon for Role in String of Killings in 1950s

A woman who accompanied her older boyfriend during a string of killings in Nebraska and Wyoming more than 60 years ago is seeking an official pardon.

Caril Anne Fugate was 14 years old at the time and says her then-19-year-old boyfriend, Charlie Starkweather, had threatened to kill her family if she didn't obey.

Fugate, who now goes by her married name of Caril Ann Clair and lives in Michigan, says the Nebraska Board of Pardons has a chance to right a historical wrong.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the board is scheduled to consider her request on Feb. 18. Starkweather was executed in 1959.