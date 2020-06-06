Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $3K From Wyoming Dispatch

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner) — A Wyoming woman has pleaded guilty to stealing about $3,000 from the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Dispatch Center for personal use between 2016 and 2018.

The Rocket-Miner reported that Laura Etienne was arrested in January and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts related to misusing an Amazon Prime account set up for the center.

Etienne originally pleaded not guilty in March, but she changed her plea Thursday as part of a deal.

The deal includes up to four years in prison, three years of supervised probation and about $3,000 in restitution.

Her husband was the former director of the dispatch center, but she did not work at the center.