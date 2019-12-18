Wirth, Loera Lead No. 17 Gonzaga Woman Past Wyoming 65-54

LeeAnne Wirth scored 18 points and Jessie Loera added 16 and No. 17 Gonzaga defeated Wyoming 65-54.

Katie Campbell hit two 3-pointers and scored Gonzaga's first eight points of the fourth quarter and Loera's layup at the 7:15 mark had the Bulldogs up by 17.

The Cowgirls reeled off the next nine points to cut the deficit to 55-47 with 4:12 to go.

Wirth scored Gonzaga's next four points and in the final minute Loera was 6-for-6 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs made all 16 of their free throws, to offset 3-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line.

Tereza Vitulova led the Cowgirls with 14 points.