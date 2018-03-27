CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A $1.1 million winning Wyoming Lottery ticket remains unclaimed a week after the drawing.

WyoLotto says the ticket in the Cowboy Draw game was sold at a Big D Oil convenience store in Cheyenne on March 19, the day of the drawing.

The winning numbers are 12, 15, 19, 26 and 32.

WyoLotto started selling tickets in 2014. Besides the state Cowboy Draw game, the lottery offers the Powerball, Mega Millions and Lucky for Life nationwide draw games.