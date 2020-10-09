The ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Now Over $2.2 Million

It's been almost six months since someone last hit the Cowboy Draw jackpot, which now brings its estimated total to $2.225 million.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page shared the following photo along with the caption that read:

The Cowboy Draw hall of fame has an empty spot just waiting for YOU! The jackpot is now over $2,225,000!

Although no one hit the jackpot on Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

12 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

732 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

9382 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 9, 17, 37, 38, 44.

The next drawing is Monday, October 12th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.