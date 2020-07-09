‘Wings Over Warren Airshow’ Still a Go, More Details Released

More details on F.E. Warren Air Force Base's July 22 "Wings Over Warren Airshow" were released Wednesday evening.

According to Shultz Airshows, the "drive-in movie style" event will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be limited to about 1400 to 1500 vehicles.

Access to the base will be restricted to the gate off of Roundtop Road, which will be open from 7 to 9:30 a.m. The gate will close earlier if the parking area is full.

To ensure social distancing, vehicles will be spaced 15 feet apart, and spectators will need to stay in or directly around their vehicles.

The Airshow commentary will be broadcast on a couple of local radio stations.

The Thunderbirds will headline the free event, which will also include demonstrations from the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II demonstration teams and appearances by the B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, C-130 Hercules and B-52 Stratofortress.