Know Before You Go: Wings Over Warren Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will once again scream through the skies above F.E. Warren Air Force Base this Wednesday, July 27, as they headline the Wings Over Warren Air Show.

The free two-hour show starts at 9 a.m., but those planning to catch the action from on base will want to get in line early, as access will be limited to roughly the first 1,500 vehicles.

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media loading...

Base parking will be open from 6 to 8:30 a.m., and can be accessed via Roundtop Road. Late visitors will be turned away at the gate.

warren.af.mil warren.af.mil loading...

Directions

From I-25 South : Use exit 16, turn right (west) onto Horse Creek Rd. In approx. 3 miles, turn south onto Roundtop Rd. In approx. 2 miles, the entrance is on the left.

: Use exit 16, turn right (west) onto Horse Creek Rd. In approx. 3 miles, turn south onto Roundtop Rd. In approx. 2 miles, the entrance is on the left. From I-25 North : Use exit 16, turn right (east) onto Horse Creek Road. Turn left (north) onto Yellowstone Ave. / Hwy 219. Turn left onto US 85. Take I-25 South back to Horse Creek Road and follow the above directions.

: Use exit 16, turn right (east) onto Horse Creek Road. Turn left (north) onto Yellowstone Ave. / Hwy 219. Turn left onto US 85. Take I-25 South back to Horse Creek Road and follow the above directions. From I-80 : Use exit 357, turn north onto Roundtop Rd., and in approx. 5 miles, the entrance is on the right.

: Use exit 357, turn north onto Roundtop Rd., and in approx. 5 miles, the entrance is on the right. From WY-210W/Happy Jack Rd: Turn north onto Roundtop Rd. In approx. 4 miles, the entrance is on the right.

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media loading...

All adults must have a photo ID and all vehicles and hand-carried items will be subject to random checks by security forces personnel.

It should also be noted that parking and viewing will be in an open field, and visitors will be required to remain parked in the field until the show is over.

Get our free mobile app

Lineup (Subject to Change)

U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue

U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Demo

A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo

UH-1N Huey Demo

HH-60M Blackhawk Static

UH-1N Huey Static

C-130H Hercules Flyby

B-1B Lancer Flyby

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media loading...

The base recommends visitors bring ear plugs, lawn chairs, cameras, sunscreen, water, and snacks.

Pet owners and smokers will also want to make sure they leave their furry friends and cigs at home.

A full list of prohibited and permitted items can be seen below.

warren.af.mil warren.af.mil loading...

For additional information, contact Public Affairs at 307-773-3381 or 90mw.pa@us.af.mil.