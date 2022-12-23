Wind Chill Values as Low as -50 in Natrona County, Warmer Weather on the Way

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning until 11 a.m. today, Dec. 23rd:

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills between 40

and 50 below zero.

* WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations and Casper Mountain.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most susceptible parts of the body to

frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the

tip of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of

the wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting,

lightweight, warm clothing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

---

As we hurdle towards Christmas, the weather gets a little warmer. Today's high is near 13 degrees, tomorrow 35 degrees.

The Christmas high is predicted to be 39 degrees.