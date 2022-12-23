Wind Chill Values as Low as -50 in Natrona County, Warmer Weather on the Way
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning until 11 a.m. today, Dec. 23rd:
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills between 40
and 50 below zero.
* WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations and Casper Mountain.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most susceptible parts of the body to
frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the
tip of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of
the wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting,
lightweight, warm clothing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
---
As we hurdle towards Christmas, the weather gets a little warmer. Today's high is near 13 degrees, tomorrow 35 degrees.
The Christmas high is predicted to be 39 degrees.