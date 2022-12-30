Snowy Weekend for Casper-Area; Winter Weather Advisories in Effect

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

The National Weather Service predicts snow.

They've issued a winter weather advisory saying the mountains could see 6-12 inches of snow in the coming days.

There's a 50% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with a low just below freezing.

Saturday has a 30% chance of snow.

More snow is "very likely" Sunday and Monday -- 90% chance.

