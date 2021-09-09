White House Withdraws ATF Nominee, Barrasso Responds

The Washington Post reports that The White House is planning to withdraw its nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

David Chipman was nominated to run the ATF by the White House, due to his work with the company for more than 20 years. The problem, however, is that Chiman also joined a gun control group, led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D- Arizona) last April. The group exists to help curb gun violence.

According to the group's website, "David Chipman is a senior policy advisor at Giffords. Previously, David served 25 years as a special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). During his tenure, he disrupted firearms trafficking operations in Virginia that were supplying illegal guns to New York City, served as a member of ATF’s version of SWAT, and was named the Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Firearms Programs. During his tenure at the Department of Justice, David received the Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to Community Partnerships for Public Safety in honor of his efforts aimed at preventing gun homicides in targeted US cities. In addition, David has served two terms on the Firearms Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police."

Republican critics claim that Chipman is anti-Second Amendment and while that may or may not actually be the case, his role in the gun control group has raised questions from both Republicans and Senate Democrats from states who are "gun-friendly."

So far, Chipman himself has declined to comment on the matter. But Republicans have been quick to offer brief statements.

One of those Republicans is Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. Wyoming is, perhaps, one of the most gun-friendly states in the country so it should come as no surprise that Barrasso had some words about this decision.

Glad the Biden Admin finally realized David Chipman is the WRONG person to lead ATF," Barrasso wrote. "Chipman is an anti-gun extremist who would have been the most radically anti-gun director in ATF history. Potus needs to nominate someone who has respect for the Second Amendment.

In a statement made Thursday, President Biden said that Chipman, "Would have made an exemplary Director of the ATF and would have redoubled its efforts to crack down on illegal firearms traffickers and help keep communities safe from gun violence. Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress have made it clear that they intend to use gun crime as a political talking point, instead of taking serious steps to address it."