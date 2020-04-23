White House Shifts From Raising Alarms to Reopening Country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is shifting its message about the novel coronavirus.

For weeks federal officials have raised alarms about the dangers of exposure to the virus in their effort to persuade Americans to stay at home.

President Donald Trump is now aiming for a swift nationwide reopening and with that comes the challenge of convincing people it will be safe to resume their normal lives.

At the White House, officials believe they’ve entered a new chapter of the pandemic response, moving from crisis mode to sustained mitigation and management.

For Trump, his reelection likely rides on the pace of an economic rebound.