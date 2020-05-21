White House Report Blasts Chinese ‘Malign Activities’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has issued a broad-scale attack on Beijing’s predatory economic policies, military buildup, disinformation campaigns and human rights violations.

A senior administration official says the report does not signal a shift in U.S. policy.

But it expands on President Donald Trump’s get-tough rhetoric that he hopes will resonate with voters angry about China’s handling of the disease outbreak, which has left tens of millions of Americans out of work.

Trump has talked about having a great personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping yet has repeatedly denounced China for not doing more to stop the virus.

The Chinese Communist Party is increasingly asserting its political ideas across the globe.