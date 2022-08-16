My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears

In my defense, I was left unsupervised.

First I see this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans."

Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.

They then fall asleep on people's porches and in their backyards.

They poop all over the sidewalks.

They are a danger to the humans who live in those neighborhoods.

Shortly after that, I find this article out of San Francisco California where they are discussing buying trash cans at $20,000 a pop for residents.

Apparently homeless people find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.

They then fall asleep on people's porches and in their backyards.

They poop all over the sidewalks.

They are a danger to the humans who live in those neighborhoods.

A moment or so after talking about this on my morning radio show I suddenly felt guilty. I am a HORRIBLE PERSON!

After a short commercial break, I got back on the air and apologized to the bears.

Wyoming bears do not do meth. They don't leave used, dirty needles all over the place.

They don't spray graffiti all over the trash cans and neighborhood homes.

They are often found splashing around in rivers and ponds, trying to cool down, and going after fish. This means they bathe, frequently, and so they smell better than a San Francisco homeless person.

Add this to the list of reasons that I am glad I live in Wyoming.

Wyoming offers help to our homeless population.

1/4 of America's homeless population is in California.

The politicians of California are not making the situation better. They are making it worse.

We have a much smaller homeless population in Wyoming, even per capita.

But the ones that are with us have many places they can go and get any kind of help that they might need. Actual help that will get them on their feet so they won't ever end up in that situation again.

I'm not sure what California does for its homeless population. But the situation is out of control and getting worse all the time.

Once again, add this to the list of reasons that I am glad I live in Wyoming.

