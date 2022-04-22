Weld County Sheriff's Office Weld County Sheriff's Office loading...

A Fort Lupton man who was Weld County's most wanted fugitive for over a month is now facing 25 charges, including 18 felony counts.

And he may face additional charges before long, as he is suspected of more crimes across northern Colorado.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, 34-year-old Colton Thompson faces the following charges:

"10 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, three counts of vehicular eluding, two counts of possession of burglary tools and one count of theft with a total value of $80,550. Thompson also is charged with one count each of second-degree burglary, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, hit and run, unlawful possession of a Schedule 2 substance, a marijuana-related offense, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.''

Thompson’s bond has been increased to $155,000 from $50,000."

Thompson was arrested on April 9.

