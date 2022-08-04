Weld County Father And Son Busted For Allegedly Stealing Hay

A Weld County father and son are facing felony charges after being arrested for stealing hay from property owned by their family estate but leased out to someone else.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started on July 6, when deputies were called to a farm near Weld County roads 35 and 40 east of Gilchrist.

The caller told deputies that he leased the property from the Berig Estate, but that Levi Berig [above photo] was on the property without permission, cutting his crop. Berig was gone by the time deputies arrived, but the lessee showed them a copy of his lease agreement and the roughly 30 acres of hay that Berig had cut.

Deputies also learned that Berig had cut about 120 acres earlier in the year from the property and baled it wet. The lessee also showed deputies a Craigslist posted by Berig offering to sell wet hay for a discount. The lessee told deputies that altogether he had lost about $50,000 worth of alfalfa.

Deputies then went to Levi Berig's home and arrested him on theft charges. But while they were taking him to jail the deputies got a call that someone else was on the lessee's land without permission cutting alfalfa.

This time it Levi's Berig's son Adam Berig, who was gone but the time deputies got there. But a warrant was issued for Adam Berig.

He was arrested on Sunday and at the last report remained in the Weld County Jail on a $4,500 bond. His father Levi, meanwhile missed his July court date and was arrested on Monday.

The post says ''Levi Adam Berig, 39, of LaSalle is charged with one count each of third-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief, both felonies.

His son, Adam Lee Berig, 20, is charged with two counts of attempted theft, two counts of third-degree criminal trespass and one count of criminal mischief, all felonies, as well as one count of misdemeanor violation of a restraining order.''

He was released on Monday afternoon on a $500 recognizance bond. According to the Facebook post:

''Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.''