Weld County Authorities Looking For Stolen Show Goats

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole three Boer show goats from a rural property near Severance earlier this week.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, deputies were called to the 8700 block of Weld County Road 80.5 on Thursday. The owners of the goats told deputies the animals had been stolen the night before.

The three stolen goats are all female. One of the trio is a pregnant female with unique tattoos on her ears. The goats shown in the above photo are not the stolen animals, but members of the same herd.

The missing goats do have similar markings, and two of them are also microchipped. Anyone with information on the stolen goats is being asked to call Deputy Brain Fortin at (970) 400-4288.

Or you can call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970 356-4015 or Crimestoppers at I-800-222-8477 (tips).