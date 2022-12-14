Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways

As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed.

I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne.

1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs.

Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well.

So when will those roads open?

Good question.

As the front moves out the wind picks up.

Below, Don Day of Day weather explains the forecast for the next few days.

More snow will come to the Eastern side of the state.

Some new snow will come with it.

But the big problem will be the wind. Always the wind in Wyoming.

You might have noticed how light and fluffy the snow has been in this storm. That means the snow drifts will be brutal as the wind picks up.

As this snow melts we then have the problem is black ice on the highways.

On-and-off snow showers will keep the situation on the slick side and those cold temperatures that brought this front in will not help.

For some parts of Wyoming, the rest of this week will be cold and slick.

Expect these conditions right into the weekend.

This is one of those situations where it's a good idea to cancel any long road trips across Wyoming until this mess cleans up and the weather settles down.

You can keep an eye on the roads by using the WYDOT interactive web page, at this link. From here you can also find cameras along the highways so you can look at the road conditions. WYDOT also has an app for your phone.

