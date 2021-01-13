Winter weather has forced the closure or restrictions on a number of Wyoming's highways Wednesday evening.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, long stretches of both Interstate 25 are closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

Particularly, Interstate 25 is under the high-wind advisory from Cheyenne to Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Interstate 80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Elk Mountain to Laramie. There's also an extreme blow over risk advisory on both interstates.

And a stretch of US 16 over the Bighorn Mountains is also closed due to winter conditions. Specifically, that highway is closed from Ten Sleep to the Hunter Ranger Station.

View the full list of Wyoming traffic advisories here.

Note: All advisories are current as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.