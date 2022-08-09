WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Bob Bath

After a distinguished wrestling career at the University of Wyoming, Bob Bath landed in Douglas and proceeded to coach the Bearcat's for over four decades. He served as the head coach for Douglas wrestling 37 years and prior to that, he was an assistant for four years with the program. Bath also was was an assistant football coach at the high school level for 19 years and at the middle school level for 18 seasons.

His wrestling teams won the 3A state title three times and coached 22 individual state champs. Bath had a remarkable dual record of 618-227-7 and was a National Wrestling Coach of the Year finalists. Bob has stepped down after 41 years on the job in Douglas and good luck with retirement.

Get our free mobile app

PhotoFest!-State Wrestling Finals PhotoFest!-State Wrestling Finals