WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Bob Bath
After a distinguished wrestling career at the University of Wyoming, Bob Bath landed in Douglas and proceeded to coach the Bearcat's for over four decades. He served as the head coach for Douglas wrestling 37 years and prior to that, he was an assistant for four years with the program. Bath also was was an assistant football coach at the high school level for 19 years and at the middle school level for 18 seasons.
His wrestling teams won the 3A state title three times and coached 22 individual state champs. Bath had a remarkable dual record of 618-227-7 and was a National Wrestling Coach of the Year finalists. Bob has stepped down after 41 years on the job in Douglas and good luck with retirement.
Get our free mobile app
PhotoFest!-State Wrestling Finals
PhotoFest!-State Wrestling Finals
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.