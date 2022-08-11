WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Jeff Barnett
Jeff Barnett from Douglas has made a name for himself coaching at the high school level and the middle school level in wrestling, track, and football. He served as an assistant wrestling coach with the Bearcat high school program alongside another Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Famer Bob Bath.
Barnett is this year's inductee into the Junior High/Middle school Hall of Fame and has a birds-ey view of the progress his athletes have made over the years. He started coaching in Douglas in 1990 and is a graduate of Chadron State College
