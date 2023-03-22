The Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame Board recently announced its Class of 2023 inductees and award winners.

Eleven coaches from around the state will be inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame. Two WCA Distinguished Service Awards will be presented, and four officials will be inducted into the Wyoming Sports Officials Association Hall of Fame.

The following coaches and officials have had exemplary careers working with the student-athletes of Wyoming. That is according to the release by the WCA Hall of Fame.

Get our free mobile app

The 2023 class includes Torrington/Yoder’s Mark Bullington, Casper’s Tyrone Fittje, Steve Harshman of Casper, Sheridan’s Don Julian, Marty Linford from Cokeville, Mark Miller and Bruce Mowry of Cheyenne, Casper’s Scott Schutte, Serol Stauffenberg from Lander, Anne Wille of Baggs, and Larry Yeradi from Wright.

Two coaches will receive the WCA Distinguished Service Award. They are Mike Thompson of Cody and Dale Estes from Powell.

The officials that are entering the WSOA Hall of Fame are Lane Buchanan from Laramie, Newcastle’s Mike Jennings, Bev Leichtnam from Sheridan, and Terry Pyer of Worland.

The induction ceremony and awards presentations will be part of the annual WCA Hall of Fame banquet in Casper on July 21, 2023.

WyoPreps passes along our congratulations to all the coaches and officials entering the Hall of Fame and the award winners. Thank you for furthering youth sports in Wyoming.