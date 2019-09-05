Watch Wyoming’s Alijah Halliburton Talk Big Win and What’s Next

It was quite the day last Saturday for Wyoming senior safety Alijah Halliburton and the Cowboy football team.

Still basking in the glow of their victory over Missouri, Halliburton has been honored twice this week. First came the news of Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. Then, Tuesday afternoon, Halliburton received an even bigger accolade. He was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.

Not too shabby for the senior who registered a career-high 17 tackles, including one for loss, and had a key fumble recovery inside the Cowboys five-yard that he returned right before halftime, which set up a field goal that extended UW’s lead. The Pokes eventually went on to upset Missouri, 37-31.

In the video above, KOWB’s David Settle caught up with Halliburton for a few minutes during Monday’s player interview availability. They touched on the conference honor (national honor wasn’t known at the time), the big win, but also moving forward.

Wyoming plays its first road game of the season at Texas State Saturday night. Kick-off is at 5 p.m. You can listen to the game on KOWB (AM 1290) in Laramie and KTWO (AM 1030) in Casper.