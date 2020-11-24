WATCH: Video Shows Wild Wyoming Hit and Run Crash

Video posted to social media on Tuesday depicts a sort of domino effect as a light color truck rams into a parked vehicle in Washakie County's Worland community.

The Washakie County Sheriff's Office and Worland Police Department posted the video.

According to a statement, the crash happened at 9:37 p.m. Monday night. The make and model of the truck are unclear, though authorities say it's likely a Ford F-150, possibly two-tone in color.

Authorities say the vehicle the truck hit suffered disabling damage.

In the video, the truck is seen speeding into the frame before hitting the car and pushing it into other parked vehicles. Then the engine revs and the truck drives into the night.

Anyone with information should call the Worland Police Department at 307-347-4253.