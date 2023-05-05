Wyoming Elementary School Secured After Gunshot Reported

A Worland Elementary school was secured on Friday morning after a school official heard what they believed to be a gunshot on Friday morning.

That's according to a post on the Washakie County Sheriff's Office/Worland Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the school official heard the alleged gunshot near Westside Elementary School at 7:26 a.m.

Students and staff were secured inside the school, and law enforcement personnel from the sheriff's office and police department rushed to the scene, with the first officer getting there at 7:27 a.m. But police officers and sheriff's deputies were unable to identify any source for the sound after canvassing the area.

The post goes on to say:

Law enforcement will continue to provide additional security in the area and at all of the schools. Please contact the Worland Police Department at (307)347-4253 or 911 if emergent if you hear or see and suspicious activity.