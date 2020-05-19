WATCH: Massive Lines Outside Grand Teton National Park

A video posted to Facebook on Monday shows lines of cars waiting to enter the Grand Teton National Park.

Monday was the first day that Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks were open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, as this video shows, the lines are endless:

Facebook user Marissa Moser posted the video on Monday. It appears to have been taken from Moran Junction in Teton County. From Moran Junction, the John D. Rockefeller Memorial Parkway follows the Snake River through Grand Teton National Park and eventually Yellowstone.

In the past few weeks, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has eased travel restrictions into the Cowboy State. For several weeks amid the pandemic, Wyoming was closed to out-of-state visitors.

Yellowstone is only accessible through the park's east entrance near Cody and the south entrance near Jackson, according to the Billings Gazette.

Both parks are open with a number of restrictions and not all areas are open.

Visitors to the parks are asked to follow common-sense precautions like social distancing, following local health and CDC guidelines, practicing leave no trace principles and avoiding crowding and high-risk outdoor activities.

Also to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the park is following public health guidelines by hiring seasonal custodial workers and increasing contracted services fofr cleaning and disinfecting high-use areas.

It is also setting up plexiglass panelis in locations of high visitor and public interaction including visitor centers, entrance stations, permit desks and visitor guidance.

The parks will also examine and monitor facility functions and services for compliance with public health guidelines.